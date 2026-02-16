Geopolitics, Tech & MarketsRubio: "The Old World Is Gone" - Address to the Munich Security ConferenceIn Munich, Secretary of State Marco Rubio buries the old order, defines the new era in geopolitics in which American allies must be true partners, not dependents...and gets a standing ovation.Rod D. Martin and Guest AuthorFeb 16, 2026∙ Paid38916ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Rod D. Martin.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNextA guest post byGuest Author