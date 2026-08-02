The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Andrew Hodges's avatar
Andrew Hodges
5h

Great presentation of the enemies’ (and THE enemy’s) playbook in weakening the church. The strength of our culture (or the culture we want…free, flourishing, and God-fearing) begins with our pulpits having spines. Wherever Paul went after his conversion, riots happened bc of his boldness in telling the truth. Christ was clear that He came to not bring peace with the unbelieving world but rather the sword of sharp, cutting division (Matthew 10:34). There must be a swift and clear mark of division between the church and the culture. We, like Paul, don’t need to physically fight, riot, etc. We just need to present the truth in love and boldness. Our battle is on God’s playing field with His armor on loan to us. We are to stand firm, by God’s grace.

“The Word of God is like a lion. You don’t have to defend a lion. All you have to do is let the lion loose, and the lion will defend itself.”

-Charles Spurgeon

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1 reply by Rod D. Martin
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
30m

👏👏👏 A phenomenal article by Michael Clary that takes a courageous stand against Maoist-like censorship within the Evangelical Church! Thank you to Dr. Martin for republishing it!

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