The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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HEIDI's avatar
HEIDI
Dec 15

Well said: 'The goal was never truth-seeking. It was to destabilize the authority of God’s word.'

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The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
Dec 15

Sharp analysis on how the serpent's framing precedes the deception. The observation that Eve adds "neither shall you touch it" is key, it shows the question already shifted her from repeating revelation to interpreting restriction. I've watched this same pattern with QAnon stuff where people say "do your own research" but the research question itself smuggles the conclussion. It's like when someone asks "when did you stop beating your wife" except more subtle. The Bereans comparison is solid becuase they were testing claims against a fixed standard rather than letting charisma or curiosity drive the epistemology.

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