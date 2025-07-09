It’s here! Why It Worked: 'Make America Great Again' as a Winning Republican Metanarrative in 2016 and Beyond is available for purchase in your preferred format(s) (below). OR you can get it for FREE with your Premium or Founding Membership!

From the Author: “Almost exactly five years before Donald Trump announced his improbable campaign for President, I wrote what might well have been his script.

“He called it Make America Great Again. At the time, I called it Keep America Number One.

“His phrasing was better than mine, rhetorically at least, but his intent was the same: to provide languishing Republicans with a new and compelling metanarrative, which is to say, an overarching purpose and theme transcending individual issues, and explaining all of those issues clearly and simply as parts of a greater, vital whole.

“The cognitive dissonance surrounding Donald Trump’s election remains stark, even a full year later. Few make any effort to explain it objectively: supporters are still in rah-rah mode, detractors remain in denial.

“But while there are a number of factors, the biggest single reason for Donald Trump’s success is and, to the degree he remains successful will continue to be, the overarching metanarrative, captured in his promise to Make America Great Again.”

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