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NOTE: My friend Richard Viguerie, inventor of political direct mail and “Funding Father” of the Conservative Movement, here has some advice for those who care about the future of America. Take heed. — RDM

by Richard A. Viguerie

February 7, 2026

Do you know why Democrats/liberals raise 700% more money each year than Republicans/conservatives?

And why do they have 700% more grassroots donors?

But it gets worse.

Did you know they have about 20,000 single-issue nonprofit organizations, and conservatives only have about 1,500?

And each liberal nonprofit has six or more leadership positions, including President, Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer, a PR person, a membership chairman, an event organizer, etc. So, that gives the left about 120,000 activists learning how to be leaders and possible future Democrat candidates for mayor, state legislature, governor, Congressman, etc. Conservatives have about 15% of these leader…