The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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BigE's avatar
BigE
Feb 5

I remember that night, when the blue line stepped up and above the red. Not a slow climb, a step. I said to my wife, "That's not possible "

They stole it. I saw it happen.

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Darwin's avatar
Darwin
Feb 6

This is very good analysis RE highly suspicious vote counts...https://open.substack.com/pub/votepatternanalysis/p/voting-anomalies-2020?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=56duqb

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