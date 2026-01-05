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NOTE: My friend J. Michael Waller serves as Director and Senior Analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy. Mike’s book, Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains, is required reading.

I would just add three key points to Mike’s list. First, Trump’s continuing seizure of shadow fleet tankers greatly endangers Russia’s ability to continue its war in Ukraine. Second, without its Venezuelan subsidy, the Communist Cuban regime — also a base for Chinese and Russian intelligence, closer to Florida than Taiwan is to China — faces imminent collapse. And third, seeing how easily Trump can take any member of the Venezuelan government into custody should focus those left behind on cooperation and the necessary transition, without American boots on the ground.

If only the Bush Administration could have been so creative. And that’s before we even get to Smartmatic. — RDM

by J…