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The Rod Martin Report

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Dec 21Edited

An epic piece, Dr. Martin that no one at the New York Times or the Washington Post could ever write anything comparable to! Charlie Brown is the lovable, well-meaning and goofy bald headed kid we all love but he’s a blockhead just as Lucy always pegged him as. There are many reasons for this. Chief among them is he just doesn’t get Christmas. Linus explains to him very well what the meaning of the season is but there is more Charlie Brown is wrong about than just that. The commercialization of Christmas isn’t a problem, it’s a blessing from God! No other holiday has a whole season dedicated to. Not Halloween, not Easter, not Thanksgiving, not St. Patrick’s Day, not Mardi Gras, not Independence Day, none! That’s because Christmas is in addition to being a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to Mary and Joseph, is about gratitude, kindness, giving, charity, and helping the poor, the downtrodden and the less fortunate. It’s a time when even the most greedy and avaricious folks are forced to find their moral compass.

Even the most secularized version of Christmas still reflects a very Christian message and advocates Christlike behavior toward others. By the way, what’s wrong with the commercialization of Jesus’s birthday? It’s basically as Dr. Martin points out, a giant ad campaign for Christ, for the Gospel and the Golden Rule, paid for without a cent of tithe money or offerings! Furthermore, let’s not forget giving requires purchasing and the volunteering which is promoted by ads and based on the legitimacy of the honest and decent work of the sellers, but above all, on the relentless focus on Christ’s birth even by the godless around the world such as in Communist China where despite state-sanctioned atheism, Christmas trees were everywhere.

We should absolutely be grateful for the commercialization of Christmas which is our Father who turns the hearts of kings, and orders all things to the glory of His Son. We should all give thanks to God for capitalism which helps in exporting his message and the values he seeks to instill in us to people all over the country and all over the globe in an endless number of ways! This article deserves to go viral and be read by every American and every Christian. It’s the Christmas season, NOT the holiday season. Nothing against Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, but they don’t have a whole season dedicated to them. Christmas does and that’s for good reason. Christmas is a time to open up our hearts to lessons that God seeks to teach us!

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Grant's avatar
Grant
Dec 22

Well said. Merry Christmas Rod! God bless you and your family.

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