The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
Mar 19, 2025

Great argument. I have this general feeling that Trump is right. Your piece, and others, help with facts and sound arguments.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
Mar 21, 2025

Thanks for laying out this important information about tariffs and free trade. It makes perfect sense. It’s time our partners in trade became, “ real partners, and not haughty children living in our basement “. I loved that line. Keep telling it like it is.

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