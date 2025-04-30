The Rod Martin Report

The Rod Martin Report

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John Stalmach
Apr 30, 2025Edited

Thank you. A powerful piece, that should be required reading for every citizen, and potential citizens of the United States, especially those who favor the Democrat party.

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USMCVet
Apr 30, 2025

Great article! I served as a Marine in Vietnam’66-‘67 and our leaders were good, our units we’ll-trained and the people we were sent to protect were good people that only want to go about their lives without the VC or the NVA stealing their young people or their food or killing their leaders.

Ho Chi Minh was a murderous, Moscow-aligned butcher, not some kind of hero. We we allied with him during WWII because he was useful in killing Japanese.

We weren’t there to seize territory. We weren’t there to gain a colony. We weren’t there to exploit their natural resources. We were there to keep the South free.

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