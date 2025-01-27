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Justin Lillard's avatar
Justin Lillard
Jan 27, 2025

And...not killing babies in the womb would probably help.

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Ron
Jan 27, 2025

Dense housing did not prevent families from having children prior to the 1950s. It's really a matter of affordable housing and expectations. While I know families that have two children in a bedroom in bunk beds in a luxury condo in Manhattan, the reality is that there's an expectation that each child will have their own room. And housing prices are a major issue. It's hard to have children when a one-bedroom apartment goes for $4,500 per month. The other issue with cities is the sorry state of public education. Purchasing a home at over $1,000, a square foot and spending upwards of $50,000 a year per child on private education, prices out large families even for those in the 1%. Manhattan and San Francisco are extremes, but this is an issue in many of our cities and even many suburbs. Five decades of inflationary policies and a failure of conservatives to fix public education or implement school choice have National effects.

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