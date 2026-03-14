Mark Carney and Donald Trump pose for a photo during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025.

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by Ben Clerkin

March 14, 2026

Albertans are very good at keeping things that damage their prosperity out of their province. Take rats, for instance. The vermin were designated an agricultural menace in the 1950s, and after 18 months of chemical warfare, Alberta — which is the same size as Texas — was declared rat-free. Today a poison-laced buffer zone with Saskatchewan province and a vigilant population stops their return.

The leaders of the resurgent Alberta independence campaign have identified a new set of damaging pests to keep out: the federal government in Ottawa and its new ally the Chinese government. While they believe that Ottawa is taking too much of their money — Alberta is by far the largest net contributor to the federal purse — a central part of their campaign is focused on China, wh…