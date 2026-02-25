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NOTE: Puerto Vallarta is a turning point. There’s no going back.

It has long been clear that much of Mexico is either on the cartels’ payrolls or under their threats of blackmail and death. We all understand that Mexico, an otherwise incredible country and rising economy, is nevertheless exceedingly corrupt.

It has also long been clear that the United States is the cartels’ largest market. If Americans stopped buying their product, their wealth would dry up overnight. They must do whatever is necessary to maintain the flow.

So why do we think they haven’t bought American leaders too: judges, police, even senior officials? Wouldn’t they be incompetents and fools if they haven’t? And wouldn’t it be a lot easier to explain the blind eye some turn to border security and human trafficking — not to ment…