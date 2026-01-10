Protesters clash with federal agents in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday.

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by Sam Faddis

January 10, 2026

On January 7, 2026, Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer. Good was part of an organization called ICE Watch, which not only monitors ICE activities but also actively interferes with ICE operations. She had been involved in such activities over the course of several hours on the day in question before she attempted to run over an ICE officer who was one of several attempting to get her out of her vehicle.

Here’s his bodycam footage, released Friday. It doesn’t leave much room for doubt about her intent.