The Left Has Chosen Street Violence — A Lot More People Are Going To Die
The people and organizations training groups across the country to fight ICE have no intention of backing down. They are only getting started. They want to provoke a revolution.
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by Sam Faddis
January 10, 2026
On January 7, 2026, Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer. Good was part of an organization called ICE Watch, which not only monitors ICE activities but also actively interferes with ICE operations. She had been involved in such activities over the course of several hours on the day in question before she attempted to run over an ICE officer who was one of several attempting to get her out of her vehicle.
Here’s his bodycam footage, released Friday. It doesn’t leave much room for doubt about her intent.