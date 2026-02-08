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NOTE: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a vocal Southern Baptist and former trustee of the SBC’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (if only we’d had more like him!), was asked this week to defend the Biblical case for border security and immigration enforcement. He did so on the spot, and then offered a longer explanation that he’d drafted during the Biden Administration. I am reprinting that here, with gratitude to a godly man trying to do the Lord’s work in a very difficult role. — RDM

by Speaker Mike Johnson

February 8, 2026

Despite the insistence of the progressive Left, people of all religious faiths should support a strong national border — and Christians CERTAINLY should. Critics are fond of citing particular Bible verses out of context to claim that Christians and Jews are being “unfaithful” if we oppose their radical open borders agenda. It has become increasingly important for us to set this…