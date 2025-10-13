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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
20h

Here are some excellent books on Christopher Columbus:

• Admiral of the Ocean Sea: A Life of Christopher Columbus by Samuel Eliot Morison

• Christopher Columbus: His Story and His Journals by Edward Everett Hale

• The Enemies of Christopher Columbus by Thomas A. Bowden

• Christopher Columbus The Hero: Defending Columbus from Modern Day Revisionism by Rafael Ortiz

• Christopher Columbus The Hero.2.: Debunking The Accusations That Led To His Arrest by Rafael Ortiz

• Columbus and the Quest for Jerusalem: How Religion Drove the Voyages that Led to America by Carol Delaney

• Columbus and the Crisis of the West by Robert Royal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
20hEdited

👏👏👏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Thank you, Dr. Martin for an outstanding piece on Admiral Christopher Columbus the Grandfather of America! Without him, none of us would be here today! Christopher Columbus is a much maligned but little understood historical figure. Columbus was not a prefect person by means. But he was a hero who’s courage, daring, willingness to take risks, and resourcefulness led to the discovery of America and the connecting of America with the rest of the world. He didn’t hate the Indigenous people. In fact, he ordered his men to treat the Taino people with kindness and not to steal their property. It was the Caribs the other tribe on the islands Columbus had a problem with. That’s because they were cannibals who threatened and attacked the Tainos. Columbus and his men allied themselves with the Tainos and helped protect them from the monstrous Caribs who considered babies as Pulitzer Prize winning historian Samuel Eliot Morison put it “a tasty morsel.”

Columbus and his men had always thought as most people in the West believed back then, that the world was full of monsters as described in the Ancient Greek and Roman texts. So Columbus and his men at first weren’t sure what to make of the Indigenous people. Were they monsters? Were they savages? Were they a more primitive type of human? They eventually came to the conclusion they were people just like them. If you read Columbus’ journal, you’ll also see he saw them not as racial inferiors worthy of enslavement but rather potential subjects of the Spanish Crown and Christians. Did Columbus sell Natives into slavery? Yes, but only those from rival tribes and only at certain times. Members of tribes the Spanish were allied with were treated with kindness and paid for their work.

There are many ridiculous myths about him out there. No, he didn’t traffic young girls. No, he didn’t cut off Native people’s hands if they didn’t find enough gold for him. No, Columbus didn’t commit genocide or start the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Yes, he DID discover America! The Vikings don’t count because their settlements didn’t last. The Native Americans yes, were already here but for the most part they were nomadic and didn’t have any permanent settlements. Columbus and the Spanish did, thus the Admiral rightly gets the credit for this accomplishment. As to the Indigenous peoples of the New World, the vast majority of them tragically died from diseases the Europeans brought they had no immunity to and that the latter were totally unaware of. Plus, it’s not like before Columbus’ arrival, the Indigenous peoples of the Americas lived in the Garden of Eden, far from it. They conquered each other’s land, fought bloody wars with each other, enslaved one another, and practiced cannibalism, human sacrifice and head hunting. The Indians weren’t angels and the Europeans weren’t devils. Both could be kind or cruel based on the situation.

We should absolutely celebrate Columbus Day to commemorate the heroism and daring of the intrepid explorer and navigator who discovered the New World and a whole new continent. His spirit of adventure, tenacity, dogged determination, and piety should never be forgotten. I also wanted to mention, Columbus’ voyage was NOT just about finding a route to Asia to trade for spices. He also embarked on the voyage to the Americas to raise for another crusade to take back the holy city of Jerusalem for Christendom. So it wasn’t just a spirit of adventure that made him take that famous voyage, it was also his deep seeded Christian faith. I’m glad President Trump made Columbus Day a national holiday! It’s well deserved! It’s also ridiculous people are tearing down his statues and removing his name from buildings. He didn’t commit any of the horrific crimes he’s been accused of by leftists or activists. It should also be noted that the Ku Klux Klan hated Columbus Day because it represented an America where all people regardless of religion or ethnicity could live together under one flag. The push to demonize and erase Columbus is a push to delegitimize America and western civilization.

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