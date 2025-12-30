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by Samantha Flom

December 30, 2025

It’s alive!

No, not the unborn baby who just died from a drug-induced abortion, as happens every thirty seconds in the United States, per Guttmacher Institute data. But the legal monster created by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s deregulation of the abortion pill, mifepristone, lives and is wreaking havoc across the country.

Pro-life activists should have seen it coming. For nearly a half-century, we focused on reversing the outrageous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that fashioned a federal right to abortion from thin air and the “progressive” court’s imagination. Yet when we finally succeeded in abolishing Roe in 2022, the abortion lobby was already miles ahead — and winning battles we were totally unprepared for.

Six months before the Dobbs decision, abortion activists secured a monumental victory: chemical abortion on demand in every state.