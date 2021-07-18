Why the South Would Have Won With Grant or Sherman
It was actually the South's war to lose.
by Rod D. Martin
July 18, 2021
Would the South have won had it had Grant or Sherman? It’s a long topic, which I cannot address fully here, though I won't just say "look who won and who lost".
Bobby Lee made multiple critical errors, the biggest of which was making the defense of the South Virginia-centric (thus allowing Grant and Sherman to divide the South in three, taking the Mississippi and then splitting Georgia). He was wedded to his beloved home state and made it a waste as a result; and he completely missed the overall strategic picture.
The second critical error was his persistence, indeed insistence, on fighting a war of attrition from a position of inferior manpower and supply. It's worth remembering that Lee consistently lost the largest proportion of his men per battle of any Civil War general. He did not have those men to spare, and (as just noted), the other side did, but didn't waste them as wantonly as Lee. This dramatically and needlessly increased the manpower gap over time. Contrast especially Sherman, who split the Deep South with one bold, light, rapid campaign from which the South could not and did not recover. Gettysburg notwithstanding, Lee was incapable of such thought, which is more reminiscent of Guderian and Manstein than Napoleon.
Which brings me to my third point: Lee forever sought that one set-piece battle in which all would be decided. He longed for an Austerlitz or a Waterloo, in a completely changed environment to which he never really adapted. He would have been a master of any of the major wars of the preceding century. But that century was gone.
It's easy to say greater manpower and materiel made a Northern victory "inevitable", but that's poppycock. There was precious little support for the war in the North, one of the two major political parties opposed the war even after the fall of Atlanta (in league with its Southern branch, which ruled the CSA), and it took Herculean effort for Lincoln to maintain the political ability to continue. Like Churchill a century later, but for one man, the war would have ended early, if it had happened at all, with a completely different outcome.
No, in fact, Lincoln held the Union together by force of will and intellect until he found the leaders who could think beyond their textbooks and the past to see the entire chessboard. Lee (and an entire Southern government who handled the war about as well as their party later handled Vietnam) never could see that bigger picture, but Grant and Sherman (and Thomas, and others) saw it flawlessly, and pursued the first truly modern war.
But to be fair to Lee, had those men fought, or had Lincoln kept McClellan to fight, the war that Lee wanted, Lee would have mopped up the floor with the North, and the South would have won.
That, of course, is the biggest lesson of all.
-- Why the South Would Have Won With Grant or Sherman originally appeared as a Facebook post by Rod D. Martin.
Here are some great reads on the Union side in the war:
* Lincoln and His Generals by T. Harry Williams
* Lincoln and His Admirals by Craig Symonds
* Lincoln’s Lieutenants: The High Command of the Army of the Potomac by Stephen W. Sears
* Grant by Jean Edward Smith
* William Tecumseh Sherman: In the Service of My Country: A Life by James Lee McDonough
* Master of War: The Life of General George H. Thomas by Benson Bobrick
* Grant and Sherman: The Friendship That Won the Civil War by Charles Bracelen Flood
* Southern Storm: Sherman’s March to the Sea by Noah Andre Trudeau
* The Greatest Brigade: How the Irish Brigade Cleared the Way to Victory in the American Civil War by Thomas J. Craughwell
* Soldiers in the Army of Freedom: The 1st Kansas Colored, the Civil War’s First African American Combat Unit by Ian Michael Spurgeon
* Where Death and Glory Meet: Colonel Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Massachusetts Infantry by Russell Duncan
* Lincoln and McClellan: The Troubled Partnership Between a President and His General by John C. Waugh
A very well-written and well-argued short article, Dr. Martin! Robert E. Lee was a great general. But he is also overrated and I think Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman were greater still than him. Had the South had Grant or Sherman on their side they would’ve won, no doubt about it. Lee was a brilliant tactician, but he also was old fashioned in his approach to warfare being very by the book. He also errored badly by making the defense of the South so Virginia-centric. Meanwhile, Grant and Lee were able to split the South into three. The two men took Mississippi and then split Georgia. Lee also wantonly waisted his men, losing a higher percentage of his soldiers than any other general in the war. He didn’t have the men to spare but the other side did and they weren’t as reckless with them as Lee was. A good example of this would be how he utilized his soldiers at Gettysburg sending them on pointless charges that failed and killed a significant number of them.
This over time, needlessly increased the manpower gap between North and South. Lee was too old fashioned in his approach to war to ever do anything like William T. Sherman’s light, rapid campaign the March to the Sea. He wasn’t an innovator like Napoleon, he was more akin to someone like Heinz Guderian or Erich von Mainstein who never deviated the tactics and principles they learned at the academy. Lee was an 18th century mind living in a 19th Century war. Grant and Lee threw out the textbook and dragged warfare forward into a new century. Had the North continued to have the incompetent and overly cautious George McClellan as their commander who would’ve fought the war on Lee’s terms, the South would have prevailed. But Abraham Lincoln was smart enough to see why men like Grant and Sherman were indispensable.
It is because of bold, innovative and resourceful commanders like Ulysses S. Grant, William T. Sherman and “the Rock of Chickamangua” George Thomas that the Union prevailed and the United States stayed one nation under God! The federal union our founding fathers had worked so hard to build was saved in large part due to them! Robert E. Lee is an admirable figure, but we must not forget about his faults as a commander, which would prove to be a thorn in the side of the South throughout the war and would hinder their ability to win it. Grant and Sherman are national heroes who we should praise to the Heavens! I have great respect for the Confederate soldiers and sailors who fought in the Civil War, but I praise God that the boys in Blue black and white, native-born and immigrant, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and Gentile prevailed! God bless Abraham Lincoln for his leadership during those dark and uncertain days! Praise God brother no longer fights brother and father no longer fights son and that slavery is now a thing of the past!