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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

Here are some great reads on the Union side in the war:

* Lincoln and His Generals by T. Harry Williams

* Lincoln and His Admirals by Craig Symonds

* Lincoln’s Lieutenants: The High Command of the Army of the Potomac by Stephen W. Sears

* Grant by Jean Edward Smith

* William Tecumseh Sherman: In the Service of My Country: A Life by James Lee McDonough

* Master of War: The Life of General George H. Thomas by Benson Bobrick

* Grant and Sherman: The Friendship That Won the Civil War by Charles Bracelen Flood

* Southern Storm: Sherman’s March to the Sea by Noah Andre Trudeau

* The Greatest Brigade: How the Irish Brigade Cleared the Way to Victory in the American Civil War by Thomas J. Craughwell

* Soldiers in the Army of Freedom: The 1st Kansas Colored, the Civil War’s First African American Combat Unit by Ian Michael Spurgeon

* Where Death and Glory Meet: Colonel Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Massachusetts Infantry by Russell Duncan

* Lincoln and McClellan: The Troubled Partnership Between a President and His General by John C. Waugh

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

A very well-written and well-argued short article, Dr. Martin! Robert E. Lee was a great general. But he is also overrated and I think Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman were greater still than him. Had the South had Grant or Sherman on their side they would’ve won, no doubt about it. Lee was a brilliant tactician, but he also was old fashioned in his approach to warfare being very by the book. He also errored badly by making the defense of the South so Virginia-centric. Meanwhile, Grant and Lee were able to split the South into three. The two men took Mississippi and then split Georgia. Lee also wantonly waisted his men, losing a higher percentage of his soldiers than any other general in the war. He didn’t have the men to spare but the other side did and they weren’t as reckless with them as Lee was. A good example of this would be how he utilized his soldiers at Gettysburg sending them on pointless charges that failed and killed a significant number of them.

This over time, needlessly increased the manpower gap between North and South. Lee was too old fashioned in his approach to war to ever do anything like William T. Sherman’s light, rapid campaign the March to the Sea. He wasn’t an innovator like Napoleon, he was more akin to someone like Heinz Guderian or Erich von Mainstein who never deviated the tactics and principles they learned at the academy. Lee was an 18th century mind living in a 19th Century war. Grant and Lee threw out the textbook and dragged warfare forward into a new century. Had the North continued to have the incompetent and overly cautious George McClellan as their commander who would’ve fought the war on Lee’s terms, the South would have prevailed. But Abraham Lincoln was smart enough to see why men like Grant and Sherman were indispensable.

It is because of bold, innovative and resourceful commanders like Ulysses S. Grant, William T. Sherman and “the Rock of Chickamangua” George Thomas that the Union prevailed and the United States stayed one nation under God! The federal union our founding fathers had worked so hard to build was saved in large part due to them! Robert E. Lee is an admirable figure, but we must not forget about his faults as a commander, which would prove to be a thorn in the side of the South throughout the war and would hinder their ability to win it. Grant and Sherman are national heroes who we should praise to the Heavens! I have great respect for the Confederate soldiers and sailors who fought in the Civil War, but I praise God that the boys in Blue black and white, native-born and immigrant, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and Gentile prevailed! God bless Abraham Lincoln for his leadership during those dark and uncertain days! Praise God brother no longer fights brother and father no longer fights son and that slavery is now a thing of the past!

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