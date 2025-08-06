The Rod Martin Report

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David's avatar
David
Aug 6, 2025Edited

[EDIT: in reviewing my original comment I realized that it might not be clear that I am in total agreement and have nothing but praise. My only intent is to vector the interested toward a more detailed look.]

Outstanding presentation. You have done a magnificent job summarizing the real state of play, the options available, the capabilities of the Allies and of the Japanese. Anyone who still believes the Gar Alperovitz revisionist view should be forced to read this essay.

If I may be permitted to, I will include two links to what I consider the definitive books on the subject, both written in the late 1990s after the final batch of relevant documents were classified:

Norman Polmar and Thomas Allen's /Code Name Downfall/, <https://www.amazon.com/Code-Name-Downfall-Secret-Japan-Dropped/dp/0684804069>

Richard Giangreco's /Hell To Pay: Operation DOWNFALL and the Invasion of Japan, 1945–1947/, <https://www.amazon.com/Hell-Pay-Operation-DOWNFALL-1945-1947-ebook/dp/B07FRJGY4R>

Both are highly recommended for those who want to drill down to the truth of the situation as presented in this essay, but at a greater level of detail and with complete references.

There is a third book on Amazon which I have not read, but I add it for completeness's sake:

Richard Frank's /Downfall: The End of the Imperial Japanese Empire/ <https://www.amazon.com/Downfall-End-Imperial-Japanese-Empire/dp/0141001461>

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
Aug 7, 2025

If we had invaded and lost 50,000 lives, we would have hanged Hirohito and the Occupation would have been a bloodbath.

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