With the recent revelations by Richard Armitage, it is now clear that every single claim made by or for Joe Wilson and Valerie Plame was a lie. This is not disputed by anyone on either side who has examined all the evidence, including relevant Congressional committees. It's just that it doesn't matter so long as the media trumpets the one (false) narrative relentlessly and downplays the other (true) one so much that few know it even exists.

Despite this, Michael Barone here looks at that new narrative and what it means for, well, everything. --RDM

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A New Narrative

by Michael Barone

September 11, 2006

Narratives matter -- stories that make sense of the messy realities of the world, that connect cause with effect, that have a beginning, middle and end. We seek to understand the struggle in Iraq by constructing narratives and fitting events into them. But sometimes a narrative is undercut and rendered inoperative by emerging facts. And sometimes a new narrative emerges when facts p…