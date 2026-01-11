This essay was also published at the Center for Baptist Leadership , which you should follow and support.

by Michael Clary

January 11, 2026

Every few years, a new variant of an old, poisonous theme emerges about why the Bible is unreliable and untrustworthy. One of these from Newsweek caught my attention a few years ago. It was entitled, “The Bible: So Misunderstood It’s a Sin.” The cover art for the article featured a Bible stitched together by several bright red, demon-like hands.

The article goes on to report several thoroughly debunked anti-Christian claims.

Here’s a sample: The Bible is “a fundamentally flawed document. Errors and revisions by copyists had been written in by the fifth century, and several books of the New Testament, including some attributed to Paul, are now considered forgeries perpetrated by famous figures in Christianity to bolster their theolo…