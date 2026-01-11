Can We Really Trust the Bible?
God is knowable and wants to be known, and God ordinarily reveals himself through words, sentences, paragraphs, and books. This is the Bible.
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by Michael Clary
January 11, 2026
Every few years, a new variant of an old, poisonous theme emerges about why the Bible is unreliable and untrustworthy. One of these from Newsweek caught my attention a few years ago. It was entitled, “The Bible: So Misunderstood It’s a Sin.” The cover art for the article featured a Bible stitched together by several bright red, demon-like hands.
The article goes on to report several thoroughly debunked anti-Christian claims.
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Here’s a sample: The Bible is “a fundamentally flawed document. Errors and revisions by copyists had been written in by the fifth century, and several books of the New Testament, including some attributed to Paul, are now considered forgeries perpetrated by famous figures in Christianity to bolster their theolo…