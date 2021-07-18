by Rod D. Martin

July 18, 2021

Sunday thoughts.

Robert E. Lee was personally an extremely good and inspiring man. And I am posting the story below because it should inspire us all, especially those of us who are employers or otherwise leaders of any sort.

Lee should be honored, even though he fought for the wrong side. He is certainly not the first good man to fight for the wrong side, in his or any other century. Respect should be paid wherever it is due.

I am no friend of the (Democrat) Confederacy. The Republicans were right then as they are now: "Free Soil, Free Labor, Free Men", and no evil racist Jim Crow, eugenics, CRT, or other schemes to divide and conquer us all, as the Democrats have foisted upon us for nearly their entire history.

Neither am I a great fan of Lee professionally. Robert E. Lee was nowhere near so great a general as the mythology suggests. Had the South had Grant or Sherman in his place, the Democrats would have won the war.

I say these things to make my point.

I'm outspoken. I believe in naming names. But we must never lose sight of the fact that godly people can have unfortunate and mistaken affiliations. We should defeat them where we must, but persuade them when we can. The best way to defeat an enemy is still to make him a friend, as Christ Himself does through the Gospel.

Had Lincoln been able to persuade Lee rather than merely defeat him, hundreds of thousands of lives might have been saved.

And that leads us to that other essential point wherein we must look away from our opponents and instead upon at ourselves: had Lee been willing to place the bigger picture and the greater good ahead of his fondness for Virginia — as Sam Houston did in Texas — he might have saved Virginia, the Union, and countless lives.

We must not major on minors. Lee did, and the price was stark.

Read the brief story below. Whatever his public errors, Lee lived a life of personal godliness, imperfect but increasing in sanctification with time, the only way such increase ever happens.

And those closest to him, men he had most wronged, knew it.

William Mack Lee -- Body Servant of General Robert E. Lee

"William Mack Lee — Body Servant of General Robert E. Lee. He stayed with General Lee throughout the war and until the day Lee died in 1870. Mack said of General Lee after his death "I was raised by one of the greatest men in the world. There was never one born of a woman greater than General Robert E. Lee, according to my judgment. All of his servants were set free ten years before the war, but all remained on the plantation until after the surrender."General Lee left Mack $360 in his will, which Mack used to go to school and started 14 churches. He became an ordained Missionary Baptist minister in Washington, DC."

-- A Former Slave on the Personal Goodness of Robert E. Lee originally appeared as a Facebook post by Rod D. Martin.